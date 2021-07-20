MonaCoin Reaches Market Cap of $78.12 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $78.12 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00003876 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,663.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,848.78 or 0.06029181 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.90 or 0.01346550 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.73 or 0.00364381 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00135418 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.69 or 0.00615345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00010293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.30 or 0.00385808 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00292136 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.