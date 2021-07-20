Mondelez International (MDLZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Mondelez International to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mondelez International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MDLZ opened at $64.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $64.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

