MonetaryUnit Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $431.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00085082 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 94.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 227,878,322 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

