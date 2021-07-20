MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,608 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.16% of MongoDB worth $25,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDB. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $1,739,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MDB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, lifted their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.75.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 222,349 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $3,448,632.99. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total value of $1,351,117.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,222.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 469,160 shares of company stock worth $81,827,863. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB stock opened at $337.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.27 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.76.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

