Monolith Market Cap Reaches $4.81 Million (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular exchanges. Monolith has a total market cap of $4.81 million and $4,647.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monolith has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00046017 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012129 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.33 or 0.00743875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars.

