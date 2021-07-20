More Coin (MORE) Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0474 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, More Coin has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. More Coin has a market cap of $94,733.16 and $361.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About More Coin

More Coin is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

