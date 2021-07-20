Morgan Stanley Boosts StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target to $52.00

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.98% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

STEP stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,678. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.79.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,583,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,676,000 after acquiring an additional 265,049 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 295.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,764,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,621 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 343.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,591,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,548 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 41.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,687,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,800,000 after acquiring an additional 786,782 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in StepStone Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,404,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after acquiring an additional 411,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

