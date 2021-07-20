Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) by 19,710.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,946 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.69% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSD. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 78.3% during the first quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 562,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 246,956 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,058,000. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 25.8% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 46,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 269,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 31.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. 36.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSD opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

