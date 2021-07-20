Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,061 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.3% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.11% of Visa worth $8,718,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CFO Rajat Taneja sold 2,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $227,001.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,347 shares of company stock worth $28,363,502. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V opened at $241.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.89. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The firm has a market cap of $470.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.