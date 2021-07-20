Morgan Stanley Has $4.51 Billion Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,391,200 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.7% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.79% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $4,507,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $211.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.99. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

