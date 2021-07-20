Morgan Stanley Has $6.66 Billion Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,639,429 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.0% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned 4.36% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $6,659,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $355.48 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $251.32 and a 12-month high of $365.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $342.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.