Morgan Stanley Lowers Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $79.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

NYSE:SR traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,602. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.09. Spire has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 41.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Spire by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

