Morgan Stanley Lowers Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $79.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.23% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.
NYSE:SR traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,602. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.09. Spire has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 41.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Spire by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.
About Spire
Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.
