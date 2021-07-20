Morgan Stanley Raises Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Price Target to $8.00

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 52.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenneco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

TEN traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.95. 16,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. Tenneco’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenneco will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 110,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $1,204,982.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 235,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $2,546,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,858,667 shares of company stock worth $22,470,484 in the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter valued at $7,124,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 111.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,069,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 563,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 12.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,613,000 after acquiring an additional 467,677 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 196.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 696,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 461,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tenneco by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 442,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

