Morgan Stanley Raises Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Price Target to $8.00

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 52.80% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenneco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.
TEN traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.95. 16,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13.
In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 110,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $1,204,982.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 235,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $2,546,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,858,667 shares of company stock worth $22,470,484 in the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter valued at $7,124,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 111.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,069,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 563,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 12.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,613,000 after acquiring an additional 467,677 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 196.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 696,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 461,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tenneco by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 442,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.
About Tenneco
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.
Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.