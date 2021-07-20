Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY)

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ELEZY. Credit Suisse Group lowered Endesa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Endesa to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Endesa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Endesa stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 33,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984. Endesa has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

