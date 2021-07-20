Morgan Stanley Sells 94,099 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,177,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 94,099 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Alphabet worth $6,552,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 43.0% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,656,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,502.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,411.77. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,586.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,520.50.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

