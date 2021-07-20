Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,776,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 110,196 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.49% of salesforce.com worth $2,918,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $4,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $143,230.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,577,392.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 385,891 shares of company stock worth $86,543,965. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $238.34 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $184.38 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.