Morpheus Labs Price Down 20% Over Last 7 Days (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $11.84 million and $369,552.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Morpheus Labs

MITX is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 718,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,637,291 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

