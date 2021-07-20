Morpheus.Network (MRPH) Trading Down 21.7% Over Last 7 Days

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MRPH) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 20th. Morpheus.Network has a market capitalization of $23.46 million and approximately $272,674.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. One Morpheus.Network coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00045657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012167 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.25 or 0.00729299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Profile

Morpheus.Network (MRPH) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Morpheus.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@themorpheus . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

