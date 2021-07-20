MSCI (MSCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect MSCI to post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MSCI to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MSCI opened at $556.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 71.85 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI has a 12 month low of $336.03 and a 12 month high of $571.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $501.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.00.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.81, for a total value of $1,359,525.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $3,729,450. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

