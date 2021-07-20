mStable USD Hits Market Cap of $40.86 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 20th. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, mStable USD has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a total market cap of $40.86 million and approximately $4,697.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,707.06 or 0.99663558 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031823 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005704 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00048748 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000767 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00009210 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

