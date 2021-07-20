Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.57. Mullen Group shares last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 128 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MLLGF shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.53.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.