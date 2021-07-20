Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €269.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €269.00 ($316.47) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MEURV has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, July 5th. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €296.00 ($348.24) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €286.00 ($336.47) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €274.75 ($323.24).

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

