Mushroom (MUSH) Achieves Market Cap of $11.03 Million

Mushroom (CURRENCY:MUSH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last week, Mushroom has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. One Mushroom coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mushroom has a total market capitalization of $11.03 million and approximately $266.00 worth of Mushroom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00037327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00097373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00137014 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,849.97 or 1.00028118 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Mushroom Profile

Mushroom’s total supply is 44,053,834 coins and its circulating supply is 30,720,299 coins. Mushroom’s official Twitter account is @getmushroom . The Reddit community for Mushroom is https://reddit.com/r/MushroomCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mushroom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mushroom directly using US dollars.

