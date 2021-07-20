MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of MVB Financial worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in MVB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MVB Financial during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MVB Financial by 307.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MVB Financial by 45.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in MVB Financial during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $187,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MVB Financial stock opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. MVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $45.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). MVB Financial had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $29.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

