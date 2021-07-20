MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Sets New 1-Year High at $92.89

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $92.89 and last traded at $92.89, with a volume of 558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.08.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. MYR Group’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $932,537.34. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $412,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,037 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. US Bancorp DE raised its position in MYR Group by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 1,234.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

