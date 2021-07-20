MyWish Market Capitalization Achieves $1.86 Million (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $1,149.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MyWish has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MyWish coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MyWish alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00047079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00012942 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $235.17 or 0.00766914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About MyWish

MyWish (WISH) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.