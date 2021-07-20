Nabors Industries (NBR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Nabors Industries to post earnings of ($16.96) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.51%. The business had revenue of $461.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.08 million. On average, analysts expect Nabors Industries to post $-59 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-42 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $85.28 on Tuesday. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $133.61. The stock has a market cap of $783.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $55.50.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

