NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $149.55

NAHL Group plc (LON:NAH)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 149.55 ($1.95) and traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.54). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 45 ($0.59), with a volume of 6,029,852 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £20.99 million and a PE ratio of -90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.86.

NAHL Group (LON:NAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported GBX 1.90 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that NAHL Group plc will post 1845.9563386 EPS for the current year.

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and products to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

