Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Trading 13.1% Higher

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) shot up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 365,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 30,475,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Naked Brand Group by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 98,540 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, retails, and sells women's and men's intimates apparel and swimwear products primarily in the United States. It offers intimate, sleepwear and loungewear, swimwear and accessories, and costume products under the licensed Frederick's of Hollywood brand.

