Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $11.03. 18,016 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 10,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Naked Wines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Liberum Capital lowered Naked Wines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05.

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

