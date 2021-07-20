Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 651,900 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the June 15th total of 887,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 524,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Nam Tai Property stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.44. 284,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,097. The company has a market cap of $997.20 million, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44. Nam Tai Property has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $37.88.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 19.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTP. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property in the first quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nam Tai Property from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

