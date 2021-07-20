Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Shares Up 8.8%

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.87 and last traded at $24.87. 5,723 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 310,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nam Tai Property from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $974.90 million, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.44.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iszo Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 27.3% in the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 5,285,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,169,000 after buying an additional 1,132,686 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Nam Tai Property in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

