Namecoin (NMC) Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. Namecoin has a market cap of $16.20 million and approximately $7,274.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00003693 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,766.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.64 or 0.01349303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.83 or 0.00385775 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00079578 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001091 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000209 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 68.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

