NANJCOIN Tops One Day Volume of $2,933.00 (NANJ)

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded 80.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, NANJCOIN has traded 39% lower against the dollar. NANJCOIN has a total market capitalization of $691,095.32 and $2,933.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NANJCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00046636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012550 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $223.70 or 0.00753609 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About NANJCOIN

NANJ is a coin. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 coins. NANJCOIN’s official website is nanjcoin.com . The official message board for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com/blog . NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NANJCOIN is a hybrid ERC20/223 standard Ethereum token. ERC20 is currently the most common standard used by Ethereum tokens, however, ERC223 is getting attention as an upwardly compatible and improved version of the ERC20 standard. ERC223 tokens are unaffected by the ERC20 defect in which users’ tokens become unusable if accidentally sent to the contract address. A change in specifications has also led to processing fees for ERC223 tokens sent to contract addresses being halved. As the ERC223 standard is compatible with ERC20, ERC223 is also compatible with the multitude of services and tools available for ERC20 tokens. Future merits include its planned ability to function with revolutionary technologies likes Raiden and Plasma. ERC20/223 hybrids have the ability to send airdrops quickly to large numbers of people with minimal fees, perform lockups, and attach messages to transactions. “

Buying and Selling NANJCOIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NANJCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NANJCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

