Nanoco Group (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) Shares Up 74.9%

Shares of Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) were up 74.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 18,135 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 14,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31.

Nanoco Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NNOCF)

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD) and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots, which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and ÂµLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color film, an optical film for use in colour conversion applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; copper indium gallium diselenide/sulfide and copper indium diselenide/sulfide nanoparticles for solar spectrum applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

