NaPoleonX (NPX) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded down 20% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 20th. One NaPoleonX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000452 BTC on major exchanges. NaPoleonX has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $1,399.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NaPoleonX has traded 34.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00046903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012809 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.73 or 0.00759191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

NaPoleonX Profile

NaPoleonX (NPX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai . The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

