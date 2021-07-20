Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lessened its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $653,108,000 after acquiring an additional 194,745 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,661,000 after acquiring an additional 315,811 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,195,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,972,000 after acquiring an additional 85,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,022,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,885,000 after acquiring an additional 195,279 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.60. 10,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,723. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.65. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.38 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $306,181.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,924,937.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 28,650 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,366 shares of company stock valued at $25,372,829. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.73.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

