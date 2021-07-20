National Bank Financial Comments on American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:HOT)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report released on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$59.16 million for the quarter.

