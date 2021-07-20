National Bank Financial Weighs in on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$23.53 million during the quarter.

