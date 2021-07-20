National Bank Financial Weighs in on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins cut shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$103.54 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

