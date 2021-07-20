National Bank Financial Weighs in on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:HR)

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$266.47 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.