National Express Group (LON:NEX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 237.80 ($3.11). National Express Group shares last traded at GBX 229.80 ($3.00), with a volume of 3,184,419 shares traded.

NEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on National Express Group from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target (up from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 321.67 ($4.20).

Get National Express Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 279.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27.

In other news, insider Jose Ignacio Garat acquired 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, with a total value of £19,642 ($25,662.40).

National Express Group Company Profile (LON:NEX)

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.