National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Short Interest Up 22.0% in June

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the June 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 323,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $828,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 64,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 64,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 18.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFG traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $50.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,303. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.50. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.455 dividend. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFG shares. TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

