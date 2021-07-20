NativeCoin Price Hits $0.27 (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 495.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One NativeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NativeCoin has traded 40.9% higher against the US dollar. NativeCoin has a market cap of $6.66 million and approximately $11.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00032521 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.34 or 0.00225865 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00032527 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00011124 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001558 BTC.

About NativeCoin

NativeCoin uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

