NativeCoin Price Tops $0.0441 (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 20th. One NativeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. NativeCoin has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $15.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded down 77.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NativeCoin alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00031796 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.00229539 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00032430 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005392 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011476 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001474 BTC.

NativeCoin Profile

N8V uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NativeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NativeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.