Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.36. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 25,339 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $122.77 million, a PE ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.50.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 3.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 144,132 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 110,646 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 243,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 70,945 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 305,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 36,960 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 531,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 25,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

