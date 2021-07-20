Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Update

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the June 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GASNF remained flat at $$26.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.98. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $26.32.
About Naturgy Energy Group
