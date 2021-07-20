Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Update

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the June 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GASNF remained flat at $$26.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.98. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $26.32.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.