Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,808 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.04% of Nautilus worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nautilus by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,074,000 after acquiring an additional 127,537 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Nautilus by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 736,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at $9,399,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nautilus by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 534,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,354,000 after buying an additional 39,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 55,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 10,000 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $141,500.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,636 shares in the company, valued at $220,877.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,052 shares of company stock valued at $699,453 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLS stock opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Nautilus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. The business had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nautilus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

