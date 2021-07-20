Navcoin (NAV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $384,849.00

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $22.52 million and $384,849.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004323 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00045525 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000228 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00031548 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,208,670 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

