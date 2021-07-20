Navient (NAVI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Navient to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73. Navient has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

